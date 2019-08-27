Sedgwick County revives park into sporting area near Lake Afton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is giving citizens a chance to leave their mark on a new park.

The county has turned what used to be the Judge Riddel Boys Ranch at Lake Afton into an activity-lover’s dream, complete with a refurbished baseball and softball diamond with shaded bleachers and two-and-a-half basketball courts.

The county needs your creative help to name the park. It’s asking for suggestions on social media. Ideas will be accepted through noon on Friday.

The new name will be unveiled labor day weekend.

