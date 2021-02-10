Sedgwick County sees largest EMS recruiting class since beginning of pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some much-needed relief is coming to Sedgwick County after the county announced Wednesday that they are seeing the largest EMS recruiting class since the pandemic began. The reason behind the spike is that more people are wanting to step in during this difficult time.

“People are just passionate,” said Kyle Burtch, special operations coordinator for Sedgwick County EMS. “They’re passionate about EMS and they want to go out and help the community the best they can.”

That passion is why 13 recruits signed up to start training recently. Officials said they wanted to help the people of Sedgwick County, even in the darkest moments during a pandemic.

Several years ago, the county started it’s own academy to train EMS workers. “Being able to train in-house gives us the ability to make sure our people know exactly what they need to know in our environment,” said Dr. John M. Gallagher, director of Sedgwick County EMS.

The pandemic has forced the academy to scale back the number of recruits allowed during each session, but this class reached maximum capacity. “The changes from COVID are definitely the biggest thing,” said Dr. Gallagher. “Not being able to be in the same work environment that we’ve grown accustomed to over the years.”

The material recruits have had to learn has changed because of the pandemic. “We’ve had to teach them about all the PPE, using proper procedures and requirements during COVID-19 and of course the academic looked a little bit different,” said Burtch.

Recruits said they wanted to start during such a crazy time because they knew the need was great.

“It’s an exciting but scary time to be in healthcare and the fact that we’re seeing our community step up to join our team and help the community,” said Dr. Gallagher. “That part doesn’t surprise me.”

The recruits have a few weeks left of supervised training in the field. After that, they will become part of a traditional two-person team to begin answering calls around the county.

For more information about Sedgwick County EMS or to find out how to apply to work as a paramedic or EMT, click here.