Sedgwick County shares damage estimates from Jan. 18 County Courthouse fire

Local

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Remediation and repairs are progressing in the Sedgwick County Courthouse following the fire on Jan. 18, according to a Friday news release from Sedgwick County.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Commissioners approved an emergency resolution which allowed staff to work with on-call contractors to do the work rather than using a competitive bid process.

Currently, the staff is conservatively estimating $750,000 in damages for an insurance claim. Invoices from on-call contractors have not yet been submitted to give a final amount.

The fire on the fourth floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse was due to an electrical short. 

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. There were no injuries. Wichita Fire Department arrived on scene and located and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes. The building was minimally occupied at the time of the fire.

The fourth floor houses the 18th Judicial District Family Law Self-Help Center as well as Family Law Courts.

