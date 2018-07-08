Sedgwick County Sheriff investigating death as homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death in northern Sedgwick County as a homicide. 

Deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a home in the 4500 block of West 57th Circle North.

When they arrived, they found 67-year-old John L. Gaffney dead inside. 

The sheriff was looking for the victim’s green 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup with tag 388KER. It has since been found. 

If anyone had any contact with the victim between Thursday evening, July 5, through Saturday, July 7,  they are asked to call sheriff investigations at 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather