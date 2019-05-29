Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office warns of scam

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Sedgwick County Sheriff

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Sedgwick County Sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has a scam warning you should know about.

Someone is identifying himself as an employee of the sheriff's office. The suspect in the latest scam is using the name of Lt. Tim Myers.

Some victims received phone calls demanding immediate payment for unpaid fines or unsatisfied warrants usually related to the false allegation of missing jury duty. Other victims received phone calls soliciting monetary donations for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

The office says you should not fall into this trap. Do not give your personal information out to someone who calls you. Do not pay someone over the phone with a credit card, debit card, gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase. The sheriff's office does not collect fines by phone.

If you receive a call and want to verify its legitimacy, please contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office at 316-660-3880.