Sedgwick County Sheriff says distracted driving is still a major issue

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Deputy Joshua Collins said it seems he’s pulling more drivers over for distracted driving daily.

“As technology advances, there’s more and more technology in cars that causes drivers to be distracted,” said Deputy Collins.

When drivers take their focus off the road and onto their devices, Deputy Collins said their driving looks a lot like they’ve been drinking or under the influence.

“I’ll stop them for driving left of center. I’ve stopped them because they can’t maintain a single lane,” said Deputy Collins.

Risky behavior behind the wheel that can lead to accidents or worse. According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed 3,166 lives across the country in 2017.

Despite the statistics, drivers are still taking the risk.

“Many people just don’t think it can happen to them,” said Deputy Collins.

Taking your eyes off the road for even a second is too long. “That fraction of a second can spell disaster,” Deputy Collins said.

