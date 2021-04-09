Sedgwick County Sheriff: Sergeant relieved of duty without pay following domestic violence investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant has been relieved of duty without pay.

Sergeant Justin Maxfield (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a media release, Sergeant Justin Maxfield was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on suspicion of aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, domestic violence criminal damage to property, and stalking on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said he has been employed for 12 years.

The office also stated that in addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation. The office said the alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct.