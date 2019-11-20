Sedgwick County Sheriff warns of counterfeit oxycontin pills

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several law enforcement agencies in Sedgwick County have been investigating counterfeit oxycontin pills. The sheriff’s office says the confiscated pills contained fentanyl, a potentially fatal synthetic drug.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has a potency 50 to 100 times higher than morphine.

The counterfeit pills appear from their markings to be legitimate oxycontin pills.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says there’s a potential danger if any of the powder from the pills becomes airborne. The pills may not present a high risk while whole, but in crushed/powder or half pill form, there’s a risk if any fentanyl within the binding material gets into the air and is inhaled.

He says if you come across any blue pills with the imprint M/30, handle them as little as possible and seal them in a plastic bag as soon as you can.

The counterfeit pills that have been submitted to the lab appear lighter in color and may have speckles of colors to include tinges of green and blue.

The sheriff says many of these pills are being manufactured and shipped by the Mexican drug cartels and the quantity of fentanyl in these counterfeit pills varies.

The presence of these synthetic opioids in the drug market has led to a higher overdose rate and deaths.

