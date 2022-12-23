WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a misdemeanor.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has charged the deputy with disorderly conduct. The sheriff’s office says it happened while he worked an approved off-duty job as a uniformed deputy.

Lt. Benjamin Blick says the deputy, who has been with the department for three years, has been suspended with pay pending the case’s outcome and an investigation by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.