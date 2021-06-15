Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office assists 300 with Kansas Department of Labor identity verification

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted approximately 300 people through the Kansas Department of Labor Identity Verification process.

The office said they will continue the process to help those get unemployment benefits.

Claimants interested in completing the KDOL Identity Verification process are urged to visit the nearest participating law enforcement agency.

A list of participating agencies is located by clicking here.

To complete the identity verification, claimants must provide documents that establish identity and employment authorization. For most claimants, a state-issued picture ID or driver’s license, as well as their social security card or certified copy of their birth certificate, is required.

For a list of acceptable documents, click here.

If the claimant wishes to have their unemployment benefits deposited directly to their banking account, they will need to provide the bank routing number and their account number on the Identity Verification form.

