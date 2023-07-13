WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies helped save a man from a submerged vehicle. It happened on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Harris observed a vehicle parked on the I-235 exit ramp from I-135 with people standing outside when he observed a van submerged upside-down in the west KDOT Lake.

Deputy Harris responded to the submersion and was told there was a person trapped inside. He entered the water with a citizen and broke out several of the windows in the vehicle to locate the victim. Deputy Kingery arrived on the scene and assisted Deputy Harris, and the citizen extract the victim from the vehicle.

The victim was unresponsive, and the deputies administered life-saving measures until EMS and Fire arrived and took over.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Deputy Harris was treated at a local hospital for injuries he received during the rescue.