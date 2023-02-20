WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has identified the driver involved in Sunday evening’s fiery car crash as 32-year-old Britne Costello from Douglass.

According to the SCSO, at 5:16 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, Costello was headed westbound on MacArthur at about 20,000 west with her two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

The SCSO says as Costello was passing a vehicle, she overcorrected and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll and catch fire.

“Through the heroic actions of our Sheriff’s Deputy and several citizens, all three occupants were extricated from the burning vehicle,” the SCSO said.

Costello and her son were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Her daughter was taken in critical condition. According to the SCSO, Costello’s daughter later died at the hospital.