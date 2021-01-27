Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office recruit deputy arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a recruit deputy was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 23 by the Wichita Police Department. It was in response to a disturbance that occurred in east Wichita.

The office identified the recruit deputy as Brandon Johnson. He was booked for interference with law enforcement and was placed on administrative leave.

He has been employed by the sheriff’s office for approximately four months.

In addition to the criminal case, an investigation is also being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.