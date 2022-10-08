WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has released the name of the deputy who was killed in a crash near Maize on Friday night.

Sidnee Carter was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half in the Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in Feb. 2022.

Carter graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy on July 21. She was 22 years old.

“Sidnee is a very bubbly personality, extremely friendly, always helpful, was always smiling, well respected by her peers her supervisors, and she is a little bit short in nature, but there is no hill that she couldn’t climb,” Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said. “She just had that bearing about her, that she just made other people want to be better because of the way that she was.”

A news release from the SCSO says on Oct. 7, around 9:30 p.m., Carter was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 135th St. W and 29th St. N. She died at the scene.