Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office teams with the Kansas Department of Labor for identity fraud assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a partnership with the Kansas Department of Labor that will assist victims of identity fraud.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous Kansans were victims of fraud by perpetrators who used victim’s identification and falsely claimed unemployment benefits.

As a result, many had their identity flagged as potentially fraudulent with the KDOL. The sheriff’s office is now assisting the KDOL to restore the identification.

Any Sedgwick County resident who was informed by KDOL that their identity was used to file for unemployment benefits and is trying to apply for unemployment benefits is eligible.

Beginning Monday, June 7, claimants can come to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Records Section located inside the Adult Detention Facility at 141 W. Elm, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Claimants must provide one or two documents based on the federal Form I-9 requirements to complete the Identity Verification – Law Enforcement Office form K-FRD 102.

Once the claimant has produced the proper identification documents, they will be asked to fill out a form; the sheriff’s office will verify their identification and then send the form to KDOL.

The process will allow that person to have their identity reinstated in the KDOL system which will allow them to apply for benefits.