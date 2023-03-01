SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be featured on “COPS” Friday, March 3.

The “COPS” Facebook page shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, announcing the episode.

“Behind the scenes with the Sedgwick County Sheriff. See them in action this Friday on an all new episode of COPS on Fox Nation,” the Facebook page said.

The episode will air on Fox Nation, a streaming service, at 5 p.m. CST.

To watch the episode, you can start a free trial, pay $6.99 for a monthly subscription or pay $4.95 per month for a yearly subscription by visiting nation.foxnews.com.