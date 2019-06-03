Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to conduct training

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training in the building located at 810 N. Holyoke.

The training will take place on June 10 through June 14 and again on June 17 through June 21.

During the 10 days of training, residents may notice an increased number of law enforcement vehicles and personnel at this location. Blanks, simmunitions, or live ammunition will not be used at any time during the training.

The sheriff’s office said the training is critical to ensure deputies can respond appropriately to any number of situations.

