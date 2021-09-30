Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference on teen who died in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the death of a teen in custody. On Sunday, 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton died at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office Lofton was booked into Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on Sept. 24 for several counts of alleged battery on a Wichita police officer. While in custody, the sheriff’s office said Lofton assaulted JIAC staff and was restrained. After restraining him, Lofton became unresponsive, and EMS was summoned. Lofton was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Sheriff Jeff Easter, District Attorney Marc Bennett, and Sedgwick County Department of Corrections Director Glenda Martens will participate in the press conference.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Cedric’s family has a GoFundMe account, click here for details.

