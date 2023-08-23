WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scam callers pretending to be animal control.

The SCSO says these calls may come in as “animal control” on Caller ID.

“On the calls, the scammer claims to have located a missing pet, that the pet is injured, and that immediate payment is required for the pet to receive emergency medical treatment,” said the SCSO.

The scammer then attempts to collect credit card information or to receive payment through a mobile app, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO says anyone who has reported their pets missing online is the target of these calls.

This is a scam. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick County Animal Control will never call for credit card information or other forms of payment for an animal’s medical treatment, according to the SCSO.

If you receive such a request, the SCSO says to hang up and call Sedgwick County Animal Control at 316-660-7070.