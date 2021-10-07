Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office implements professional therapy dog program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a new tool to support citizens in the Sedgwick County community who are affected by trauma, mental health and crime.

The new tool? Cherokee the dog! She is just over a year old and is an Aussie mix with brown and red fur, with one brown eye and one blue eye, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Cherokee (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Wichita Animal Action League, is implementing a professional therapy dog program.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Cherokee will assist Brittany Richardson, a victim advocate, with supporting citizens in the community. Cherokee will help regulate a person’s emotional state through her calm presence, regulated breathing and touch. Cherokee’s presence will help people to feel safe while dealing with and overcoming trauma.

Cherokee will also be available to all Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employees to help cope with exposure to traumatic events and will support efforts aimed at increasing resiliency, health and wellness.

In her free time, Cherokee enjoys going on walks, playing with her tennis ball and she loves eating treats.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says that without the assistance of the WAAL this endeavor would not have been possible.

The program is purely funded by the Sedgwick County Community. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to cover the initial and continued cost of their new program. Donations will go towards covering the costs of equipment, supplies and services necessary for the development of the new program.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says that Heartland Animal Hospital in Bel Aire has donated hundreds of dollars in veterinarian services and helped to coordinate 6 months worth of Hills Science Diet food for Cherokee and that Family Dog Training and Behavioral Center has offered a great price to provide the training Cherokee will need.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks that you help them to support their own heroes and the citizens of Sedgwick County through Cherokee’s love at what might be the hardest time of their lives.

Donations are being collected by the Sedgwick County FOP Lodge 74. If you would like to make a donation to the therapy dog program you can contact Brittany Richardson at 316-660-5305, Jeremy Noel at 316-660-5326, or you can donate through cashapp to Sedgwick County FOP, $SedgwickFOPKS074 .