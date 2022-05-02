WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Emergency Management will not test outdoor sirens on Monday, May 2.

Emergency management says neither the steady tone used for a tornado warning (steady tone used for tornado warning) nor attack mode will be tested (classic rise and fall tone used for air attack warning in times of war).

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will notify the public when a date in the future has been chosen to test the attack function.

In the event of severe weather, Sedgwick County Emergency Management coordinates with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Wichita. When the NWS issues a tornado warning, they draw an area on the map starting with where the storm is currently, and include the area downstream of the storm that may be affected. Only sirens that are located in, or can be heard within, the warned area will be activated.

