Sedgwick County starts Red Ribbon Week to combat drug abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Drug Enforcement Administration introduced Red Ribbon Week to Wichita with a flag raising ceremony on Monday, Oct. 21.

The ceremony started with the president of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission declaring Oct. 23-Oct. 31 as Red Ribbon Week.

All Sedgwick County law enforcement will start to spread awareness about the dangers of drugs within the community this week.

“We’re starting a Red Ribbon Week here that will become an annual activity, all Sedgwick County law enforcement vehicles will have red ribbons on them during this time to show that support,” said Todd Johnson, President of Wichita Metro Crime Commission.

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission is asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness by purchasing red light bulbs to light up their front porch.

Community members can go to Star Lumber & Supply to purchase red light bulbs at discounted prices. The crime commission is hoping to see a lot of red porches in support of Red Ribbon Week.

“Between the DEA, ourselves and the Wichita Police Department, we absolutely recognize the issues that are taking place in this community,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter, Sedgwick County. “The biggest one in my mind is the methamphetamine issues that we’re having in this community.”

Easter says all three agencies are working together to combat drug problems within the community.

“We also need the public’s help, because this comes down to education, and education of the young people, and if we’re not properly educating from a parent’s standpoint, from a teacher’s standpoint, we’re going to see this cyclical trend continue,” said Easter.

The DEA, the Wichita Crime Commission, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department will hold Teen Drug Summit: Make Good Choices on Oct. 31 in an effort to continue the spread of awareness by educating youth about the dangers of drugs. Ten to 15 students from each middle and high school in the area will attend. For more information, click HERE.

