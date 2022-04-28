WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Tag Offices have implemented a new procedure.

Starting today, the offices will now devote the last three days of each month to handling renewals, refunds, 60-day permits and temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates. As a result, the staff hopes to expedite service and shorten wait times for customers. In turn, title work will be done on a more limited basis on these final days of each month. Therefore, customers are encouraged to plan and have title work processed earlier in the month.

The Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services as an added convenience.

As a reminder, the receipt given to you by the Treasurer’s Office acts as your proof of renewal. You can start the renewal process 45 days before the due date. Drivers renewing online have a 10-day grace period from the day their tags expire to the day they receive the new decal in the mail.

Sedgwick County Tag Offices also offer services for title and registrations, lien releases, one-day permits for inspections, replacement plates/decals, duplicate registration and commercial work at fleet and dealers.

For general questions about tags, please call 316-660-9000.