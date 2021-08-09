Sedgwick County Tag Office will no longer process courtesy registrations from other states to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Motor Vehicle Tag Offices will no longer be processing courtesy registrations for vehicle transfers from other states to Kansas.

The operational change is a result of the Kansas Department of Revenue’s implementation of the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) which goes live on August 16, 2021.

More information on NMVTIS can be found by clicking here.

Sedgwick County residents who are transferring vehicle registrations and titles to Kansas must bring the original title and registration from the prior state to either of our Tag Offices. Sedgwick County Motor Vehicle will no longer be requesting titles on behalf of customers, and copies of titles will no longer be accepted.