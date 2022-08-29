WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again.

As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on an additional two hours to their availability.

Now, they are now returning to their previous hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Over the summer, the County had 15 open spots for employment at the Tag Offices. Now, they are almost fully staffed with only two open slots, and the County believes changing the hours will fill more seats at tag stations.

“It has taken a very long time,” said Phil Jennings, who was waiting to get tags.

It was an afternoon of waiting for people like Lucas Lewis, who had just moved to Kansas from California.

“I thought it would be faster than California. California takes a long time,” said Lucas Lewis.

He’s not alone in the wait.

“I got here, and there were 105 people ahead of me,” said Jennings.

Some tried to kill time to make the wait go by faster.

“The wait time was five hours, and so me and my dad left. We got some breakfast. We drove around,” said Nikole English, who was waiting to get her tags.

Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily said they are aware of the issues.

She said the trial hours needed to change.

“It has become very clear to us that our staff is burnt out and exhausted,” said Baily.

Baily said staff is working overtime to try and keep up, but they are also having issues with their Qless system giving wrong wait times.

“We are on the phone with Qless several times a week trying to figure out what is going on with it,” said Baily.

Right now, Baily said you see less in the office due to flexible schedules. This is where some people have days off during the week.

“They should probably fill up the 25 stations they have in there instead of only around 13 working,” said English.

With the new hours, they are taking away the flexible schedules.

“You will see more people sitting in those chairs, and that way, when we do have call-ins and when people do take their vacation when they are allowed, it is not as noticeable,” said Baily.

According to Baily, they are looking into new vendors for their que to see if they can make wait times more accurate.

Baily recommends making an appointment to avoid long wait times, but she added that appointments are booked several weeks out.