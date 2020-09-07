Sedgwick County teachers share thoughts ahead of first day of school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “It’s go time. So, whether we are ready or not the kids are gonna be logged on and we’re gonna be there,” said Kristi Raehpour.

After weeks of preparation, Raehpour is getting ready to have her first day of school as a teacher at South High School. Similar to many others she will be welcoming her students to her online classroom.

“There’s only so much planning we can do. We’re ready to jump in there. There’s gonna be fires, there’s gonna be things we’re not prepared for but we’re able to be adaptable and flexible on the spot,” she said.

Virtual teachers are not the only ones having to overcome obstacles this school year.

“We’re working day and night to just get everything out and ready to go,” said Goddard Academy teacher, Chrissy Brandon.

“Being able to have students 6-feet apart, having their mask on, not doing certain things, making sure they have the cleaning supplies, and nobody can have shared supplies,” said Brandon.

Brandon says she is changing more than just the layout of their room to accommodate students, “Learning to re-teach and not teach in groups and have the kids learn individually has been a huge challenge.”

Whether your student is in-person or online, teachers are asking parents to show compassion and be patient.

“Our teachers are all doing the very best they can and all of the teacher who I know and I work with want so badly to do right by our kids no matter what that looks like, no matter what tat means,” said Vinnie Reed, USD 259 Pre-K Unified Teacher.

“We really need the grace from parents and understanding that things may change,” said Brandon.

