SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will have a non-emergency number available for New Year’s. It is 316-290-1011.

The line will be open from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, through 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

“Keep 9-1-1’s emergency lines of communication open on New Year’s Eve by reporting any nuisances on Sedgwick County’s non-emergency phone line,” said the Sedgwick County Government on Facebook.

The Sedgwick County Government says you can call the number with complaints or concerns about parties, excess noise or fireworks.

The line was created to ensure that emergency calls can get through without any disruption.