Sedgwick County to hold household hazardous waste collection Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will hold a household hazardous waste remote collection on Saturday from 9 a.m.. to 1 p.m. at Textron Beechcraft in the East Campus Parking Lot E, Gate C6 at 10059 E. Central.

Residents who attend the collection are asked to stay in their vehicle while staff unload the waste.

You can bring the following waste only:

  • Paint
  • Batteries
  • Motor oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Household cleaners
  • Fertilizers
  • Pesticides
  • Solvents
  • Pool chemicals
  • Fluorescent lights

For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 316-660-7464 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.

