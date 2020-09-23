Sedgwick County unemployment drops to 10.9%

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While more than one in 10 people is filing for unemployment in Sedgwick County, the highest in the state, data suggests the numbers are trending downwards.

“Trying to figure out what to do with my time,” said Aelisa Carter.

That is no longer the case as Carter is certainly happy to be back at work at Whiskey Dicks.

“I have not been unemployed since I was 15 so it was different,” said Carter.

Carter says she has been back at work for a few weeks now, filling drinks while also reducing the levels of people unemployed in the county.

“We have come down,” said county commissioner David Dennis. “We have still got a ways to go, and I hope we can get everyone back to work in the near future.”

The county has come a long way since historic unemployment highs in the spring of 2020. Back in 2009 in the height of the recession, unemployment in Sedgwick County was more than 9%. Now, fast forward to April of 2020, that number was more than doubled to 18.7%, but four months later the county is down to 10.7%. It is progress but commissioner Dennis says the descent down the peak of unemployment is far from over.

“When we went from 18.7% down to the tens, that is a good direction to go, but we have got to get the rest of the people back together,” said Dennis. “When one in 10 people are not working right now that is not a good situation.”

“We are parents. We are homeowners. We are adulting over here and to be able to look at my friends and my coworkers and know that they are more able to support their families is absolutely wonderful,” said Carter.

