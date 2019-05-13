Sedgwick County wants info from DCF databases to help protect children

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – In April, KSN told you about Zaiden Javonovich, a toddler who died from suspected abuse and neglect. Local leaders say more needs to be done to protect kids. KSN talked to a county commissioner on a strategy he hopes can help.

Commissioner David Dennis says our county has seen too many child deaths by parents or a parent. He’s working with others to ensure more checks on children.

“He definitely left his mark, he was very sweet, very sweet,” said Carol Brewer, child advocate.

The aunt of Evan Brewer reflects on her time with her nephew often. He was murdered in 2017, but Evan’s memory lives on, and his family continues to push for change.

“Our first priority should be our children and our families, number one,” said Brewer.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis says he’s also advocating for child welfare. Dennis and others are working on a possible added safety measure that involves our first responders.

“We need some way that if we do have a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy go to a residence, that they can say, hey can we just take a look at your children to make sure everything’s okay?” said David Dennis, Sedgwick County Commissioner.

The commissioner says the county is developing a new dispatch system for 911. The idea is to incorporate info from DCF databases, that would alert officers of the agency’s contact at the home.

Dennis says he’s talked to local DCF officials about it.

“They’re the ones that told me about these databases and said it might be possible, but they didn’t have authority here locally to give us permission,” said Dennis.

Brewer says the commissioner is onto something.

“We could have had a jump start into possibly even preventing the murder of my nephew,” said Brewer.

Dennis says it’s a work in progress, and numerous people are looking at the idea. He says he’s talked to the Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers, and he seems receptive to the idea.

Governor Laura Kelly is also aware of the possible added safety measure.