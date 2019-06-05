Sedgwick County wants you to report flood damage

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The month of May brought with it several rounds of severe weather, and near-record rainfall that led to flooding in homes and basements.

If you live anywhere in Sedgwick County and suffered flood damage to your home or business, either directly from the flood waters getting in, or from ground water coming up into your basement, please call United Way of the Plains 211 phone line to make a very brief report.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management needs this information to determine the extent of damage across the city and county.

Residents will be asked to give their name, address, a brief description of the damage, and answer three yes or no questions.

While on the line, callers will be given the opportunity to request assistance with cleaning out their home. The American Red Cross Serving Kansas and other faith-based organizations have teams of volunteers in the area who are experienced with clean-up after floods.