WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of campers are expected to head to Lake Afton this weekend for Dam Jam, and Sedgwick County is warning people about blue-green algae.
A news release says Lake Afton is currently under a blue-green algae warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The warning prohibits swimming and other contact with the water.
Sedgwick County said in a news release it encourages anyone who plans to attend Dam Jam to stay informed and healthy.
The KDHE issues blue-green algae warnings when there is a harmful algae bloom that is expected or now present. The release says this is what the public needs to know:
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- Water is unsafe for humans and animals.
- Avoid all contact with water.
- Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.
- Do not let pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
- If fish are caught, clean well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.