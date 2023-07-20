WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of campers are expected to head to Lake Afton this weekend for Dam Jam, and Sedgwick County is warning people about blue-green algae.

A news release says Lake Afton is currently under a blue-green algae warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The warning prohibits swimming and other contact with the water.

Sedgwick County said in a news release it encourages anyone who plans to attend Dam Jam to stay informed and healthy.

The KDHE issues blue-green algae warnings when there is a harmful algae bloom that is expected or now present. The release says this is what the public needs to know: