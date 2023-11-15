WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission is still considering where the county’s administrative offices should be housed in the future. But, on Wednesday, it voted down the Murfin Plaza, 250 N. Water, as a possible location.

The county’s administrative offices and the Board of County Commissioners are no longer in the courthouse. They gave up their space so the courts, the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office could have more room. The administrative offices moved into the Ruffin Building last year.

The county commission voted 4-1 against Murfin Plaza. Commissioner Jim Howell was the lone no vote. He thinks Murfin Plaza was the best location and cost for taxpayers.

The other two options on the table are continuing to lease the Ruffin Building or building a new administrative building from scratch.