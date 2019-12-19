Sedgwick County working on becoming more energy efficient

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saving taxpayer dollars and becoming more energy-efficient, it’s a vision that some Sedgwick County Commissioners hope to make a reality.

On Wednesday, commissioners approved an amendment to the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to include a comprehensive energy audit of county government facilities.

The energy audit will include exploring the use of solar panels at county buildings, will examine high-energy use county-owned facilities, and provide recommendations for making buildings more energy-efficient. It is part of a government effort to identify cost-savings and environmental-friendly programs through alternative energy.

The Douglas Tag office and west side extension office would serve as test facilities for panels. The facility manager for the county says renewable energy is a smart investment and creative way to save money.

“Solar panels are great in regards to have it providing a return on investment as well as showing the public that the county is proactively and consciously paying attention to the taxpayer dollars and trying to spend them as efficiently as possible,” said Andrew Dilts, Sedgwick County Facility manager.

County commissioners are working on obtaining more information and funding before advancing the plan.

