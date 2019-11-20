Breaking News
Wichita businessman pleads guilty to gambling charge
1  of  2
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies Watch Newsfeed Now
Closings and Delays
Colby Public Schools - USD 315

Sedgwick County Zoo Amur tiger, Talali, passes away

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Talali (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that Talali, the Amur tiger, passed away on Sunday.

The zoo said a necropsy will be performed to determine her exact cause of death. They added that the medical staff has been closely monitoring her quality of life due to ongoing health concerns. The zoo decided to euthanize her Sunday.

Talali was 14 years old. She gave birth to two cubs, Tsar and Natasha, in 2013. She arrived at Sedgwick County Zoo for the opening of the Slawson Family Tiger Trek in 2009.

Sad news today: Beloved Amur tiger, Talali, passed away Sunday. Keepers and medical staff had been closely monitoring…

Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories