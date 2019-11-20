Sedgwick County Zoo Amur tiger, Talali, passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that Talali, the Amur tiger, passed away on Sunday.

The zoo said a necropsy will be performed to determine her exact cause of death. They added that the medical staff has been closely monitoring her quality of life due to ongoing health concerns. The zoo decided to euthanize her Sunday.

Talali was 14 years old. She gave birth to two cubs, Tsar and Natasha, in 2013. She arrived at Sedgwick County Zoo for the opening of the Slawson Family Tiger Trek in 2009.

