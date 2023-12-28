WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Thursday that they are expecting four baby elephants.

The zoo said the following pachyderms are pregnant:

Simunye, 7 months pregnant, nurturing and protective, baby currently the size of a papaya

Talia, 6 months pregnant, independent and sassy, baby the size of a coconut

Xolani, 5 months pregnant, observant and cautious, baby the size of a grapefruit

Arusi, 4 months pregnant, center of attention and foody, baby the size of an avocado

Simunye is 7 months pregnant (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

Talia is 6 months pregnant (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

Xolani is 5 months pregnant (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

Arusi is 4 months pregnant (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

Sedgwick County Zoo baby elephant sizes (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

African elephants are pregnant for an average of 22 months.

