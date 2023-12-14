WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the death of Mitch, a North American black bear.

“We are saddened to announce that Mitch, a 20-year-old North American Black Bear, has passed away,” the SCZ said on Facebook Thursday.

The Zoo says Mitch was being treated for age-related arthritis and was recently diagnosed with heart disease.

“During a diagnostic procedure, it was decided that further medical treatment wouldn’t be able to improve his condition, and the extremely difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him,” said the Zoo.

The SCZ says Mitch came to the Zoo in 2003 as a young cub. He was named after the officer who confiscated him from a home in Springfield, Ill.

“Mitch may no longer be with us, but his legacy will live on through those whose hearts he touched,” said the SCZ.

