WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) announced Dr. Heather Arens as its new director of animal health on Thursday, Sept. 29. She replaces Dr. Sandy Wilson, who retired earlier this year.

Dr. Arens (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

In 2012, Arens graduated from Ross University School of Medicine. She has been a member of the veterinary team at the SCZ for nine years.

Arens favorite animal is the black-footed ferret, according to the SCZ. The zoo says that she has been instrumental in the SCZ’s support of the recovery program for the species.

The SCZ says Arens looks forward to leading the veterinary team to continue to ensure the very best care and welfare for the animals that call the zoo home.