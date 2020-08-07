Sedgwick County Zoo announces Zoobilee To-Go

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tthe Sedgwick County Zoo is launching Zoobilee To-Go.

Zoobilee is the premier fundraiser of the Sedgwick County Zoo, providing funds to feed and care for the animals all year long. The zoo made the decision to cancel its 2020 Zoobilee due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to keep the Zoobilee spirit alive, and also show support to the restaurants and retailers that have supported Zoobilee in the past, the zoo launched the to-go event.

“We knew it would be impossible to get 6,000 people together for a big party at the Zoo this year,” said Jeff Ettling, President and CEO of the Zoo. “But it was important to us to do something to not only raise money for the zoo but also to drive customers to our community partners who have also been affected by the pandemic.”

Zoobilee To-Go is a discount card that includes offers from the Zoo and dozens of local businesses. It also includes an online Zoobilee Shop with ZooPals and Wild Encounter packages for sale and a virtual auction from Sept. 6-12 where animal adoption and exclusive tour packages will be up for bid.

Cards are $100 and are 100% tax-deductible. Visit SCZ.org/ZoobileeToGo for more details and to

purchase your card.

LATEST STORIES:

LATEST STORIES: