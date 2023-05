WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) celebrated Cinco de Mayo Saturday.

Many people got out and about to enjoy the family-friendly fiesta that had exhibitors, authentic Mexican food vendors and live music.

“It was a good experience,” Ivan Paz, a musician, said. “It was my first time performing. I always came as a little boy, and now being able to perform on stage is like a dream come true.”

Paz said it is events like this that help keep his culture present within the community.