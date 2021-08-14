Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates Stephanie’s 50th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Happy birthday, Stephanie!

Stephanie, an African elephant and the herd’s matriarch at the Sedgwick County Zoo turns 50 today.

The Sedgwick County Zoo hosted a party to celebrate her big day. Guests were able to enter elephant painting raffles and enjoy biofact stations and cardboard elephant cutouts for photo opportunities.

(Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

Stephanie is one of eight elephants at the zoo. The rest of her herd include Simunye, Ajani, Titan, Arusi, Xolani, Zuberi and Talia.

They live in the third-largest elephant habitat in the country, right here in Wichita at the Sedgwick County Zoo. They have access to more than five acres of outdoor space, an indoor facility and a 550,000-gallon pool.

To watch the herd live at the Sedgwick County Zoo, you can watch the Elephant Cams.