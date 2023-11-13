WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that it will be temporarily closing all of its bird exhibits due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

“We’ve recently learned of a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a wild duck found deceased on Zoo grounds,” the Zoo said in a Facebook post. “While this strain doesn’t pose a high risk to human health, it does put many Zoo animals at risk including birds, some mammals, and possibly some reptiles.”

The SCZ says to ensure the safety of the animals, they have activated their HPAI action plan. As a result, all bird exhibits at the Zoo will be temporarily closed.

“Our dedicated animal care staff is working tirelessly to provide the birds with the best care, following strict safety protocols,” said the Zoo. “We’re taking additional steps to prevent contact with wild birds, including modifying habitats and providing personal protective equipment to our staff.”

The SCZ said they will also be temporarily discontinuing the sale of fish food to encourage wild waterfowl to forage elsewhere.

“We appreciate your understanding and support. We’ll keep you updated regarding the reopening of bird exhibits and the resumption of our Penguin Encounters,” said the Zoo.

The SCZ wants to remind the public that Avian influenza, or “bird flu,” is mainly found in birds, and while it can be carried by wild birds, it doesn’t always make them sick.

“Let’s stay vigilant and work together to protect our feathered friends!” said the Zoo.

