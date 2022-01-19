Sedgwick County Zoo director resigns to take new position

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo will be searching for a new director.

Dr. Jeff Ettling, the zoo’s executive director, will be heading to Jacksonville as the new president and CEO of the zoo there, said Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis

Ettling oversaw work on a 25-year master plan and unveiled a brand new identity during his time. So far, a new entry complex and the newly expanded Slawson Family Asian Big Cat Trek have opened. The Martha C. Buford Safari Express electric train and the Stingray Cove experience will open this summer.

“Dr. Ettling has done a great job for us. We appreciate everything he has done. He’s put together a 25-year master plan. Things have been changing greatly as a result of his leadership. We are going to miss him greatly,” said Dennis.

In the meantime, Tim Kaufman, deputy county manager, will run the zoo until the zoological board can find a replacement.

Dr. Ettling has served as the president and CEO of the Sedgwick County Zoo since May 2017.

“Coming back to the Sedgwick County Zoo was an incredible opportunity for me to work with a great

team and community to lead such a well-respected and beloved zoo through growth, new exhibits and

partnerships,” said Jeff Ettling, Ph.D. “The past five years have continued to prove how this community,

Zoo staff, Society Board and Sedgwick County as a public partner are focused on excellence.”