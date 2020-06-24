Sedgwick County Zoo elephant recovers from virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the African elephants at the Sedgwick County Zoo has recovered from a potentially deadly virus.

Two weeks ago 12-year-old Zuberi had elevated levels of elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

The zoo says she’s still receiving anti-viral medication and is keeping a close eye on her just to be sure she continues to do well. The rest of the herd is still testing negative for any EEHV infections.

EEHV is a hemorrhagic disease that mainly affects elephants under the age of 15 and can be fatal in severe cases. EEHV is one of the most deadly viruses for elephants worldwide, both in the wild and in human care. There is no vaccine for EEHV, nor is it preventable.

