Sedgwick County Zoo has a brand new identity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced a new brand identity as part of the ongoing implementation of the Zoo’s Strategic Master Plan.

The new logo was created by branding firm Gardner Design.

“Sedgwick County Zoo is such an amazing asset to the region. We are so excited to be their strategic branding partner as they get ready to evolve even further, as a local attraction and a conservation organization,” said Bill Gardner, owner and president of Gardner Design. “This new visual brand identity conveys all of the energy, positivity, and dedication they currently possess and will grow with them as they accomplish big things in the years to come.”

Gardner Design and the Zoo partnered to first complete an extensive brand analysis process. The design group surveyed more than 1,000 key stakeholders – including staff, board members, and visitors – they discovered key insights about the Zoo’s brand personality and organizational strengths.

“I love what the design team created for us,” says Dr. Jeff Ettling, executive director of Sedgwick County Zoo. “It perfectly represents our Zoo, our commitment to conservation of wildlife and wild places, and the community that we’re so proud to be a part of.”

