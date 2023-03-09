WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting a grand reopening of Stingray Cove Friday.

The exhibit consists of two different types of both stingrays and bamboo sharks. The majority of the stingrays are cownose rays, with only three southern stingrays. The bamboo shark species are the brown-banded bamboo shark and the white-spotted bamboo shark.

The cost of the experience is $4 for members, $5 for nonmembers and free for children two and under.

For an extra $2, you can feed the stingrays.

Stingray Cove is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours on Twilight Tuesdays are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Stingray Cove, visit the Sedgwick County Zoo’s website.