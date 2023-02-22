WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting a spring hiring fair.

The spring hiring fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

Positions will be for those 16 and older.

Open positions include part-time and seasonal in the following fields:

Education

Events

Marketing

Operations

Security

And more

For more information on employment at the Sedgwick County Zoo, visit scz.org/employment. You can also find more positions by going to careers.sedgwickcounty.org and typing “zoo” in the keyword textbox.