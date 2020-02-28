Sedgwick County Zoo implements no smoking policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo is implementing a no smoking policy.

The zoo says it is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for guests, employees, and animals.

The zoo will prohibit smoking and vaping within the zoo during normal hours of operation, beginning Sunday, March 1. Previously, smoking has only been allowed in designated smoking areas.

Smoking and vaping will be allowed in the Zoo parking lot, so guests will be allowed to exit the zoo and reenter as many times as necessary during their visit. Reentry will be granted by showing proof of admission in the form of a receipt or stamp.

The use of tobacco products on zoo grounds for after-hours, adults-only events (e.g. Zoobilee) will be at the discretion of the Sedgwick County Zoo.

LATEST STORIES: