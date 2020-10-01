Sedgwick County Zoo launches “Give Wild” campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo has launched a month-long fundraising campaign, beginning today.
The campaign, titled GIVE WILD, is both an effort to recuperate some of the Zoo’s financial loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and a final component of SCZ’s ongoing 50th Birthday Capital Campaign.
Through GIVE WILD, the Zoo hopes to reach people who may not have had the ability to support the Zoo through its larger fundraisers. The giving options range from $10 – $100, with the ability to give a custom amount if there is a desire to donate more.
Donations $50 and above will be recognized with an exclusive GIVE WILD T-shirt.
To GIVE WILD, simply text SCZ to 76278 to be directed to the donor portal.
