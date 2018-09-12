Local

Sedgwick County Zoo launching more interactive penguin encounter

Sep 12, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is launching a wild encounter exhibit this week, and it involves adorable penguins!

Zoo officials say they will be offering zoo patrons the opportunity to get up close and personal with the penguins in the Cessna Penguin Cove. The special exhibit will be launched Thursday. 

The experience is what the zoo is calling the first of several "Wild Encounters."

Participants will be able to go behind the scenes with a penguin keeper and learn how the zoo cares for the penguins. Participants will also get to go into the penguin habitat where they will get to feed and pet the penguins!

Tickets for the extra exhibit costs zoo members $35 a piece or non-members $40. The experience will be offered Thursdays through Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Interested patrons may purchase their tickets online

